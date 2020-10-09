Leigh’s runcast: Still hot for October, so adjust your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. It’s slightly higher today because the humidity is slightly lower. It’s still steamy, but it won’t be as excessive as the past few days.

The drier air will also limit clouds and showers today. There is just a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening storm.

Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon, and the humidity makes it feel like the upper 90s. There will be a light breeze from the east, so when you’re exercising, try to stay where you can feel that breeze. It will help take some sweat away and lower your body temperature.

Dew points stay in the upper 60s all day, which is a bit lower humidity. Drier air heats up quicker than humid air, and that’s why temperatures make it into the low 90s today. Your body will heat up quickly as well during your workout. While some sweat will evaporate due to the lower dew point, it won’t be enough to overcome the hot air.

You still need to lower the intensity of your exercise to keep your body at a safe temperature and allow you to recover for the next workout.

The worst time to exercise is in the hottest time of the day, but even if you wait until the evening when the temperatures are coming down, the humidity will still make it difficult to cool your body. Humidity increases overnight and stays high through the weekend.