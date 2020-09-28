Leigh’s runcast: Still high humidity with passing downpours to impact your workout.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. It’s still quite uncomfortable with high humidity and passing downpours expected today.

While the rain will be light this morning, heavier thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The downpours push inland and over toward the east coast by the evening.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s, which is close to average for late-September, but the humidity is still quite high. Dew points in the low 70s make it feel like the mid 90s.

A dew point of 73 is still somewhat summer-like, so sweat doesn’t evaporate off your skin to cool your body temperature. Therefore, you keep creating more sweat, and that takes energy. That’s energy you no longer can exert on your workout, so the exercise feels more difficult.

Be sure to compensate for the hard work your body is already doing to keep you cool by taking down the intensity of your run or bike ride. Try to take advantage of cloud cover or light showers during the day to cool you down, but head inside quickly if you hear thunder.

Heads up! We are expecting much cooler and drier weather by the end of the week, so hold your more intense workouts until then.

