Leigh’s runcast: Still good weather for a workout but you’ll feel a bit sweatier

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast index is a 7. It’s down a bit because the humidity is starting to climb. The last few days have felt so comfortable that I think you’ll notice the extra moisture.

Dew points stay in the low to mid 60s today. That compares to dew points in the 40s and 50s earlier this week. While it’s not overly humid, (and a few weeks ago we rejoiced at mid 60 degree dew points) it will leave you feeling sweatier. Less sweat evaporates during your workout, so your body has to do a little more work to keep you from overheating.

Try to avoid being in the full sunshine, especially in the middle of the afternoon when temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Helping you stay cool is a constant breeze from the northeast. You may need to scale back some on the intensity of your workout since the last few days you’ve been able to push hard.

Heads up: The humidity increases significantly by the weekend, so you may want to take advantage of the nicer weather today.