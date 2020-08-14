Leigh’s runcast: Steamy days make the workouts feel harder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. While the heat and humidity still make workouts difficult, our bodies have become somewhat acclimated to it. The heat still takes a toll on your energy though.

You also need to listen for thunder. If you can hear it, you need to get inside quickly. Overall rain chance today is slightly lower than the past few days at 30%, but pop up thunderstorms will happen and can happen fast.

We warm into the low 90s today with heat index values ~102 for a few hours. The dew point is a bit higher, which means it feels even more humid. Less sweat evaporates, so it is harder to keep your body at a safe temperature.

Compensate for that by keeping your workouts and runs easy. Slow down and lower the intensity, so you can complete the exercise and still be able to recover. If you feel like you want a higher intensity workout, I suggest staying inside.

Runs and workouts will feel much harder, but that’s because your body is working so hard to keep you at a safe temperature. Respect that! Stay in the shade when you can, wear sunscreen, and drink electrolytes all day.