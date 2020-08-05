Leigh’s runcast: Steamy days make it harder to keep your body at a safe temp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. August heat and humidity continue along with scattered thunderstorms you’ll have to dodge if you head out to exercise. A light shower may feel nice to cool you down, but if you hear thunder, you need to get into a safe building.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s with a dew point of 73. That means the heat index will be 100+ for a few hours today. When the humidity is this high, it is much harder for your body to cool itself. Sweat can’t evaporate, so you produce more sweat. That takes energy you normally have for your workout.

You need to tone down the intensity of a run or other exercise to compensate for the extra work your body is doing just trying to keep your temperature in a safe range.

Try to avoid exercising in the hottest part of the day. Look for shade or when the temperatures start cooling. The best time to run is in the morning when it’s the coolest part of the day, but you still need to keep the run slow since the extra humidity is still around.

Daily advice for you to drink electrolytes and wear sunscreen.