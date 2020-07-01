Leigh’s runcast: Steamy conditions make your body work harder during exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4. The humidity remains high, but there will not be many storms to contend with this afternoon.

A couple of showers will develop near I-75 and push inland and over to the east coast by the evening, but the rain chance is only 20%.

The biggest impact to your workout is the humidity. Winds continue to come off the Gulf of Mexico and bring in tropical air. Saturated or humid air will not allow sweat to evaporate off your skin, so you body temperature stays high.

Your body keeps making more sweat to try and cool you back down, and that takes energy you would normally have for exercise. It will make your normal workout feel much harder. Be sure to limit the intensity of your run or bike, but also try to find cooler times of the day to go out. If you must workout during the hottest time of the day, consider an inside exercise.

Even when the temperatures are slightly cooler in the evening, the humidity is still the same. If anything, the air becomes more saturated and even less sweat evaporates. Listen to you body; take breaks; try to find shade, and of course, stay hydrated.