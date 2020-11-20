Leigh’s runcast: Slightly more humid for a workout but not uncomfortable

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is an 8. You’ll feel a breeze from the east all day today as temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

That wind coming off the Atlantic Ocean will push in patchy clouds and a 10% chance of a light sprinkle. It also adds moisture to the air.

Dew points will be near 60 degrees today. For perspective, we started the week with dew points in the 30s and 40s. The higher the dew point the higher the humidity. Thankfully, 60-degree dew points still feel comfortable to us in Florida. You just may notice that you’re a little more sweaty than earlier this week.

Sweat doesn’t evaporate as easily when the humidity is higher, and that keeps your body temperature elevated. The breeze actually helps to take some of the sweat away from you, so that helps keep you cooler.

Overall, I think you can still work hard and add intensity to your workout, but don’t go “all out.” Similar conditions are expected all weekend.