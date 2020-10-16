Leigh’s runcast: Slightly more humid ahead of a front this evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. Humidity will be slightly higher today as moisture builds ahead of a cold front that arrives this evening.

There will not be much rain with the front. The few showers that do form will be mostly south of I-4. The additional moisture in the air will make the afternoon high of 89 degrees feel more like the mid 90s.

Dew points stay near 70 degrees through the day. 70 degree dew point is consider the threshold between muggy air and comfortable air. The humidity is not excessive, but it will still have an impact on your body during exercise. It limits the amount of sweat that can evaporate, so your body temperature stays elevated.

You’ll need to scale back some on the intensity of your workout today. If you wait until the evening, northern areas will start to feel a cool breeze from the north behind the front. Most of us will need to wait until Saturday morning to notice the less humid air and the north breeze.