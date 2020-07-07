Leigh’s runcast: Similar weather pattern allows body to acclimate to higher humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. The reason it is a little higher than the past few days is the length of time we have had higher humidity.

Our bodies can become acclimated to the extra humidity. Dew points have remained elevated for a few weeks now, and that has allowed us time to get accustomed to it.

The onshore wind pattern remains in place today, so even morning runners and bikers may have a quick passing shower or thunderstorm, especially near the coast. The rain chance increases to 40% this afternoon as those storms spread inland.

Winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico bring in the tropical air, and that is why the dew points have stayed in the low to mid 70s. The higher dew points and humidity do not allow sweat to evaporate and cool you down. This creates more work for your body to make more sweat. One thing you may notice on your run is a light breeze coming from the west. That breeze can help whisk some sweat away, and that does aid in cooling you down. Combine that breeze with a little shade and your body’s natural acclimation to the humidity, you may not find it as difficult to workout.

You still need to lower the intensity and/or duration of your exercise to compensate for the extra work your body is doing to keep you cool. Choose a cooler time of day; wear sunscreen and a hat. As always, drink lots of electrolytes to replenish all you lost in that sweat. We are in the most intense part of our summer, so be safe.