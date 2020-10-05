Leigh’s runcast: Scattered showers and muggier air impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 6. The humidity has increased from last week, and off and on showers are expected.

Extra clouds and a breeze may keep temperatures from getting too high today, but the humidity will make your body work harder even without exercise. Be sure to scale back the intensity of your run or bike ride to compensate for the extra work your body is already doing.

You may want to take advantage of the light showers to keep you a bit cooler, but if you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly.

Dew points in the low 70s isn’t quite back to summer levels, but it still limits the amount of sweat that evaporates off your skin. You need that evaporation to efficiently cool your body. The workouts will feel harder since your body is doing extra work. The breeze will help whisk some of the sweat off, and that will help cool you down.

While there is never a bad time to go for a run, there’s never a great time either. Be sure to adequately hydrate with electrolytes when you are done.