Leigh’s runcast report: Extra humidity impacts your workout despite the clouds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4. It is a lower number because the humidity will be higher.

The extra moisture in the air will create more storms through the day. The rain chance is 50% this afternoon and evening, and some heavy downpours are possible. Make sure to quickly get inside if you can hear thunder.

The higher humidity will impact how hard you can workout or run outside. Despite extra clouds around that hold afternoon highs below average in the upper 80s, the humidity will still make it feel like the mid 90s.

Dew points will be in the low 70s, so less sweat evaporates off your skin. You need that evaporation to efficiently cool your body temperature back down during a workout. With saturated air, the sweat has nowhere to go, and it just sits on your skin. This will make your workout seem harder. Be sure to take it easy on your run or bike ride; you’ll need to ease up on the intensity you would normally give.

Try to choose cooler times of the day to exercise, but remember the additional thunderstorms that will form later today. As always, drink extra electrolytes to replenish all you lost in sweat!

