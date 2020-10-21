Leigh’s runcast: Passing downpours and higher humidity impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. For late October we are still feeling warm and muggy. The breeze keeps it from being any worse. The wind is coming out of the northeast, so as you’re running or biking north, the wind will be in your face. That may slow you down, but it’ll also keep you cooler. Once you head south, you won’t notice the cool breeze as much, but you may be able to go a bit faster with the tailwind.

The breeze plays a part in our rain forecast as well. Showers get pushed across the state caught in those driving winds. The rain chance increases to 40% during the afternoon, and if you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly.

Extra clouds help hold our afternoon highs to near 86 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel more like 90 degrees. Dew points in the upper 60s is muggy for October, but certainly not as uncomfortable as it was all summer.

You may notice you’re more sweaty during your workout. That’s because the muggier air won’t allow sweat to evaporate off your skin. You need that evaporation to lower your body temperature. The breeze will take some of that sweat off your body to regulate your temperature some. Plus, extra clouds keep you from being in direct sunlight most of the time.

You still need to scale back some on the intensity of your workout to keep you from overheating. The best time to go out for outside exercising is this evening as the temperatures start to cool and the rain tapers off. Tomorrow morning would be a good time as well, but temperatures are still warmer than we expect this time of year.