Leigh’s runcast: Numerous thunderstorms may force workout inside later in the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. If you can get out before noon, it will feel better, but the later you wait to go for that run or bike ride, the worse the weather will be.

First of all, numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. If you can hear thunder at all, you need to keep your workout indoors. If it’s not stormy in your neighborhood this afternoon, it will feel quite hot.

Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The humidity is not excessive, but it’s still typical summer mugginess. Dew points in the low 70s limit the sweat that can evaporate off your skin to help lower your body temperature during exercise, but the humidity is low enough that you will notice the difference especially in the shade.

I would plan your outside workouts for before noon, but still limit the intensity so your body can keep you at a safe temperature. Ideally, you would adjust your workout down by 10%, so if you normally run a mile in 10 minutes, you want to slow down to an 11-minute-mile.

Stay hydrated with extra electrolytes as well.