Leigh’s runcast: Not quite as humid but still hot for exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. The humidity is not quite as high as last week, so it will not feel quite as steamy.

Most of the morning and afternoon will be rain-free, but rain chances ramp up quickly after 3pm. The worst time to exercise outside is in the afternoon when it’s hottest and the evening when it’s the stormiest.

Even when you do go out to run, keep the pace slow and try to stay in the shade. The above average heat pushes your body temperature up quickly, but your body will have a tough time cooling it back down. The problem is humidity still limits the amount of sweat that can evaporate off your skin. Without full evaporation, your body temperature remains elevated.

Be sure to drink plenty of electrolytes through the day to give your body back nutrients it lost in sweat.