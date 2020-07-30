Leigh’s runcast: Not many storms to dodge this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. It will be slightly hotter than normal, but there are fewer storms to dodge this afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s with heat index values near 100 for several hours. Only a 20% chance of storms this afternoon, which also means not as much cloud cover to help keep you cool either.

Humidity will be near normal for this time of year, but that’s still high. Our bodies have become acclimated to it, but it will still mean extra work to keep your body temperature at a safe level. Take it easy on your run or workout, so that your body doesn’t have to work even harder. By lowering the intensity, you’ll also be able to recover easier and safely get back to your workout tomorrow.

In choosing a time for a run or workout, try to avoid the hottest time of day unless you can find a shady area. If that’s when you’re exercising, you need to be especially careful to go slow and easy. When it’s cooler, your body temperature warms up slower, but the humidity will still make it difficult to cool back down. That’s why you should still “take it easy” even if it feels cooler