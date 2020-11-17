Leigh’s runcast: Nearly perfect weather for exercising outside; take advantage of it

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 10! A day with nearly perfect running or exercising weather is rare, so make sure to experience it.

It feels a little cool this morning, but temperatures warm up to 78 degrees this afternoon. More importantly, the dew point will be near 40 degrees this afternoon. The lower dew point means sweat immediately evaporates off your skin, and you feel refreshed even when exercising. That’s why I’m calling today SPANN-TASTIC!

When you’re body’s not working overtime to keep you at a safe body temperature, you have much more energy to put toward your workout. You’ll be able to run faster and workout harder, so see what you can do. All those months of high humidity have trained you for this, so ‘go all out’ today.

It’s really a great time to exercise all day, so if you like the cooler weather, go in the morning. If you like it to be a little warmer, go in the afternoon. Since the humidity stays low all day, you will feel comfortable whenever you exercise.

Keep in mind, tomorrow morning will be quite chilly with temperatures in the 50s. You may need some long sleeves, but you will warm up quickly once you start running. You may want to dress in layers, so you can take the long sleeves off as needed.