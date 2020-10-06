Leigh’s runcast: Near summer-like humidity makes workouts feel harder again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. The only reason it is not lower is because there won’t be many storms that will force you back inside. The humidity is near summer-like, and that will cause your body to work overtime to try to keep you cool.

There is a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers developing. Temperatures climb quickly to near 90 degrees. That’s already above average for early October, but when you add in the humidity, the heat index will be closer to 99 or 100 degrees.

Dew points stay near 73 degrees today. That indicates higher humidity, so less sweat will evaporate off your skin. Without that evaporation, your body temperature keeps rising. You create more sweat which takes away energy you normally have for exercise, so the workout will feel harder.

Take it easy today. We had a little break from the humidity last week, and we can quickly become spoiled. You want to make sure you don’t overheat your body by trying to keep the same intensity as last week.

The worst times to go out will be from midday through the afternoon. You will get a little breeze today, but it won’t be as strong as yesterday. While there isn’t a huge rain chance, if you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly.

Be sure to hydrate before, during and after the workout with plenty of electrolytes.