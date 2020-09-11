Leigh’s runcast: More storms may interrupt afternoon workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. Just like the last few days, the earlier you can get out to exercise the better the conditions will be.

It heats up quickly into the low 90s early this afternoon. That’s when the storms increase, and late-day downpours are expected. You always want to listen for thunder and head inside quickly when it rumbles.

Dew points remain in the low 70s, so it feels muggy. You won’t be able to efficiently cool yourself because sweat doesn’t evaporate off your skin when the air is near saturation. Adjust your workout, so you stay at a safe body temperature.

Don’t push as hard as you can when it’s cool or when you’re inside. If you normally run a 10-minute-mile, you should slow it down to 11 minutes per mile.

The best time to exercise outside is before noon. You’ll have to deal with above average heat and plenty of thunderstorms if you wait longer. Also, anytime you go out, you will have to dodge puddles left from the persistent rains recently, so be on the lookout.