Leigh’s runcast: More storms impact your afternoon workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. Keep in mind the above average heat today, but the humidity remains at typical levels for mid-July.

Rain chances increase to 40% during the afternoon. Tropical moisture spreads across the state of Florida, so the best rain chances will be from midday until sunset.

Highs reach the low 90s today, and heat index values will be near 100. Dew points are in the low 70s which our bodies have become acclimated to by this point in the summer. There will also be a nice breeze at times today that will help whisk some sweat off your skin and lower your body temperature during the workout. Plus, you may get some extra cloud cover for shade due to nearby storms. However, if you can hear thunder, you need to head inside quickly.

Even though we are accustomed to this kind of heat and humidity, it still takes a toll on your body. Take it easy on your workout, so you can recover and get back out there again.

My advice for best time to exercise outside is in the morning. Right now, the dew point is low enough that the relative humidity isn’t 100%, and some sweat can evaporate during the run to cool you down. Enjoy the cooler time of the day right when the sun rises. Stay hydrated, and enjoy.