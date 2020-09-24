Leigh’s runcast: More humidity means exercise will feel more difficult

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. That’s lower than yesterday because the humidity is higher.

While it feels comfortable this morning, winds shift and start coming from the south this afternoon. That increases the humidity and even brings in a 20% chance of a few showers later in the day.

Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees, which is above average already. When you factor in the higher humidity, heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

Dew points will hover in the upper 60s this afternoon. While that is not summer-like, it certainly is muggier than yesterday. With higher dew points, less sweat evaporates off your skin. You need that evaporation to cool your body down during exercise. Since your body temperature keeps rising, you keep creating more sweat. That uses energy you normally have for exercise. Therefore, the exact same workout as yesterday will feel harder today. Your clothes will also be sweatier because the sweat doesn’t evaporate.

My advice would be to go for a run before midday today. After that it starts to heat up quickly. If you wait until the evening, the temperatures will be cooler, but the humidity will also be higher. That will make the workout seem even harder.

The humidity will be even higher tomorrow and through the weekend, so continue to scale back on your intensity until the next cold front.