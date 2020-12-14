Leigh’s runcast: More humid and a few showers impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 6. A weak cold front passes this afternoon, so the humidity will be higher than we’ve seen recently.

Dew points in the mid-upper 60s keep sweat from evaporating as quickly off your skin. This means your body temperature stays elevated during exercise. You’ll want to take it easy during your workout to make sure you stay cool and can recover for your next workout.

There will also be a few showers through the day as the front arrives. The afternoon will be the worst time to go out for a run because it’ll be warm and humid, and that’s best chance for rain. You’ll notice the lower humidity by tomorrow morning.