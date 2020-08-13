Leigh’s runcast: Lower the intensity of workouts to ease stress on your body

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. That’s because there’s nothing particularly great or terrible about today’s forecast for outdoor exercise. It’s just mid-August in Florida, so we need to continue to take it easy on our workouts to keep us safe.

We also need to be caution of afternoon storms that pop up. There’s a 40% chance of them, mostly after noon. If you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly. If you’re far enough away from a storm that you can’t hear the thunder, you might get to enjoy some extra clouds or even a nice breeze.

With temperature climbing into the low 90s this afternoon and a dew point in the low 70s, it will feel like 100+ for a few hours.

Dew points are the biggest impact on your energy this time of year. The higher the dew point, the most humid it feels. With higher humidity, the air is nearly saturated with water vapor, so sweat can’t evaporate to cool you down. Therefore, your body works harder to produce more sweat. That takes energy you normally have for exercise, so your workouts feel harder.

Take the stress off your body by lowering the intensity of your run or workout. Run slower or do a shorter workout. Always look for shade, put on sunscreen, and drink lots of electrolytes. Try to choose cooler times of day for exercise as well.