Leigh’s runcast: Lower humidity means you can run faster with the same effort

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 7. It’s high because the humidity is low. Perfect timing too since today is the first day of fall.

A breeze will continue out of the northeast, so you may get a bit of a headwind if you’re running or biking to the northeast. That breeze may push in a few light showers, but the rain chance today is only 10%.

The biggest impact on your workout is the lower humidity. Dew points in the mid 60s is air that has less moisture in it. When you sweat, the drier air allows for more evaporation. Thanks to a process called “evaporative cooling” your body temperature is brought down as the sweat evaporates off your skin. Plus, the breeze will whisk away even more sweat to help keep your body temperature low.

Since your body isn’t working overtime to keep you cool, you have more energy for exercise. The workouts and runs feel easier, and you can go faster using the same intensity. Enjoy it. The lower humidity won’t last long, so get out while you can.

Take full advantage of the cooler and drier air by exercising in the morning or the evening when the temperatures are lower. It gets much muggier again this weekend.