Leigh’s runcast: Lower humidity makes it nicer in the shade

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 7. The lower humidity makes it feel more comfortable, but temperatures are still above average.

Highs reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s. No rain is expected today, but watch for some low clouds and patchy fog this morning.

Dew points are in the upper 60s today, which is about what we expect for mid-October. It’s not invigorating, but it’s also not excessive humidity. It allows more sweat to evaporate off your skin to cool your body temperature during a workout. The issue is that it’s still hot outside, so you heat up quickly. Take advantage of any shade today, because when you’re out of direct sunlight, you’ll stay cooler to start with. You’ll notice the lower humidity more, and you can push yourself a little harder while exercising.

The best times to go out for a run or bike ride would be in the evening as the sun is setting and there are more shadows for shade. If you wait until tomorrow morning, temperatures will be comfortable, but there could also be some patchy areas of fog.