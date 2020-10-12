Leigh’s runcast: Lower humidity makes exercise a little easier

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 6. Humidity will be lower for the next few days, but temperatures are still running above average.

There is a small rain chance in southern spots, and there will be some extra clouds there through the day as well. Otherwise, expect lots of sunshine until a weak cold front passes late this afternoon and evening. That front only brings a 10% rain chance.

Highs will be near 87 this afternoon with a heat index in the low 90s. Dew points hover near 70 degrees. That’s not too muggy, but it’s not fall-like either.

A 70 degree dew point allows some sweat to evaporate off your skin to help keep your body temperature down during exercise. However, less humid air heats up quickly, so you heat up quickly too. You need to scale back some on your workout, but you can add more intensity that last week when no sweat could evaporate in the high humidity.

Take advantage of the cooler times of day to make your workouts feel even more comfortable. The humidity drops even more overnight, so tomorrow morning is the best time to exercise outside.