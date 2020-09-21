Leigh’s runcast: Lower humidity allows you to push harder during workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 6. It’s higher today because of the lower humidity. We are getting a bit of an early-season treat with a drop in the dew points, so take advantage of it!

The breeze will be strong at times from the northeast, and there is a 20% chance of a quick, light shower through the day. Otherwise, expect just patchy clouds at times.

The biggest impact on your workout will be the drier air. Dew points in the upper 60s feels more comfortable. Because the air has less moisture in it already, more sweat evaporates off your skin. This helps bring your body temperature down, Plus, the breeze whisks even more sweat off, so you cool down quicker.

Since your body isn’t working overtime to produce more sweat, you can use that energy for your exercise. Push a little harder today; run a little faster, or bike a little longer. This lower humidity only lasts the next few days.

It will still be warm in the afternoon, so choose to exercise in the cooler times of the day to really enjoy the drier air.