Leigh’s runcast: Low humidity keeps it nice for outdoor exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 9. It will be warm and sunny, but the humidity remains low, so it feels comfortable outside.

Highs reach the mid 70s, but the dew point is in the upper 40s. That’s dry air, so even as you warm up during exercise, your body is able to easily cool itself back down. You feel more energized, so add some intensity to your workout.

If you like it cooler, you’ll need to get out before noon. It will feel warm in the sunshine, so you may want to find some shade to really feel the benefits of the lower humidity.

Clouds begin to arrive overnight, and that keeps it from cooling down as much. Saturday morning will be warmer, but still nice.