Leigh’s runcast: Limit intense workouts in hot, humid October weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. For late October, temperatures climb to near record highs. We will hit 90 this afternoon, which would tie the record, but when you add in the humidity, it’ll feel like the mid-90s.

Rain chances increase to 30% this afternoon and evening. Make sure to head inside quickly if you can hear thunder.

Dew points will be near 70 degrees today. With Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico, tropical air spreads across Florida. The air is nearly saturated with moisture already, so sweat can’t evaporate off your skin. You need the “evaporative cooling” effect of that to lower your body temperature. When sweat stays on your skin, you feel hotter and your workout feels tougher.

Be sure to take it easy during your run or bike ride today. The humidity will make everything seem harder, and it will make it more difficult to recover from the workout. Make sure to drink plenty of sports drinks with electrolytes to replace what you lost through sweat.

The worst times to exercise outside would be in the afternoon and early evening. Even if you wait until tomorrow morning, it will be dry, but temperatures are still running about 10 degrees above average.