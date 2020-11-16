Leigh’s runcast: Less humid air arrives today; great running weather returns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 7. Today is our transition day from warm and humid weather to more fall-like days for the rest of the week.

A cold front makes it to our south by mid-afternoon, and less humid air arrives behind it. There is just a 10% chance of a shower with the front.

Dew points start in the upper 60s this morning and drop into the low 60s by the afternoon. It gets even drier overnight. The lower the dew point the more comfortable the air feels. Your body is able to more effectively cool itself as sweat evaporates off your body, and you have more energy for a workout.

I would wait to go for a run or do an outdoor workout until the evening or tomorrow morning, so you can take advantage of the lower humidity. If you do go out this morning, you need to tone down the intensity of your workout, but if you wait until the evening when it’s cooler and drier, you can push harder.

The rest of the week will be “Spann-tastic” running weather, so I hope you get out and enjoy.