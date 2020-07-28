Leigh’s runcast: Keep workouts easy in July heat and humidity

TAMPA , Fla (WFLA ) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. Typical July heat and humidity continues. Our bodies have become more acclimated to it, but we still need to take it easy during exercise to avoid heat illness.

Thunderstorms will also develop this afternoon. Expect a few showers and thunderstorms around midday. Those showers will be closer to the coast and I-75. Afternoon and evening downpours will be farther inland. You should not be outside if you can hear thunder, so check the Max Defender 8 app before heading out for a run.

Temperatures climb to 91 degrees today with a heat index of 100. Dew points are still in the low 70s as air is being pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico. This tropical air mass keeps sweat from evaporating off your skin and helping to cool your body temperature. Therefore, your body works harder to keep you cool.

No sweat evaporates when the temperature and dew points are equal; that’s called saturated air or 100% relative humidity.

When you’re picking a time to exercise outside, mornings will be cooler, but that means the temperature and dew point are closer. While you do not heat up as quickly, you aren’t able to cool down much during the workout either. Try to balance the higher temperatures with the lower relative humidity. Evenings may be a better time for exercise since some sweat can evaporate, but it’s cooler than the afternoon.

Remember to drink plenty of electrolytes and look for some shade for your run as well. There are plenty of nice trails across Tampa Bay. Stay safe!