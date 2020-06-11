Leigh’s runcast: Intense heat and late-day thunderstorms impact workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 5. Taking into account above average heat and a 50% chance of storms after 5pm. Make sure to head into a sturdy building if a storm is close enough that you can hear thunder.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, but the humidity is slightly lower today. Dew points in the low 70s is down from the “tropical” air we had a few days ago when dew points were in the mid 70s.

The lower dew points mean that some sweat can evaporate off your skin to help cool you down. The air is not completely saturated. Take advantage of the cooler times of the day, so you can add a little more intensity into your workout.

Plus, after a few weeks of summer-like humidity, our bodies are beginning to acclimate to it, and it does not affect us in the same way. Still be sure to wear sunscreen and a hat to protect yourself from the UV rays, and drink plenty of electrolytes to rehydrate.

