Leigh’s runcast: Improving conditions for outdoor exercise this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. If you try to exercise outside this morning, I’d give it about a 2, but later this afternoon, it gets an 8.

Rainy and cool weather continues through the morning as a front passes. Rain ends, and clouds clear out through the afternoon with a breeze from the northwest.

It stays cool with highs in the upper 60s today, but it cools down quickly this evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

If you do go for a run tomorrow morning, wear layers. They will keep you warm when you start running, and then you can take off the layers as you warm up.