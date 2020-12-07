LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Leigh’s runcast: Improving conditions for outdoor exercise this afternoon

Run Cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. If you try to exercise outside this morning, I’d give it about a 2, but later this afternoon, it gets an 8.

Rainy and cool weather continues through the morning as a front passes. Rain ends, and clouds clear out through the afternoon with a breeze from the northwest.

It stays cool with highs in the upper 60s today, but it cools down quickly this evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

If you do go for a run tomorrow morning, wear layers. They will keep you warm when you start running, and then you can take off the layers as you warm up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss