Leigh’s runcast: Humidity makes it harder for your body to cool down during exercise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. It is lower today because it’s just as hot and humid as yesterday, but there is a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms.

The storms start around midday and increase in coverage and strengthen by late afternoon and evening. The majority of the later storms will be east of I-75. If you’re lucky, you’ll get a nearby storm that may bring some clouds and a breeze, but if you can hear thunder, you need to get inside quickly.

Temperatures climb to the low 90s, but with a dew point of 74, the heat index will be around 102. The dew point plays a big role in how your body performs during exercise.

A dew point in the low-mid 70s means the air already has a lot of moisture in it, so less moisture can evaporate into that air. This includes the sweat you produce during your workout. Sweat needs to evaporate in order to bring your body temperature down. Since sweat stays on your skin, you keep warming up, and your body keeps making more sweat to try to cool you down. Therefore, you body is working overtime, and you need to compensate for that by limiting the intensity of your workout.

By running slower or not pushing as hard, you’ll keep your body temperature in a safer zone, and it will make it easier to recover and exercise again.

As always drink plenty of electrolytes this time of year, even when you are not exercising. This will replenish all you lost during the excessive sweating.