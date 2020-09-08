Leigh’s runcast: Humidity is slightly lower but will still impact workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. It is slightly higher for workouts before noon today.

Most of the thunderstorms that would force you inside will develop after 3pm. Because the humidity isn’t excessive today, keeping your workout in the shade will feel much better.

Temperatures climb to near 91 this afternoon before the thunderstorms form, and the heat index will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Dew points are down slightly to the low 70s. This allows some sweat to evaporate off your skin to help bring your body temperature down during a workout, but it’s still humid. You still need to take it easy on your run or bike ride, so your body stays at a safe temperature.

The best time to go for a run is in the morning today and tomorrow. It warms up quickly, so it will even be tough to exercise at midday. The worst times to go for a run would be in the afternoon with the heat or in the evening when storms are most likely.

Stay hydrated and take advantage of the slightly lower humidity.