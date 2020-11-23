Leigh’s runcast: Humidity drops and workouts feel easier by the afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is an 8. If you exercise early this morning, you may feel a bit more sweaty, and you may even get a quick shower. A cold front is pushing south this morning.

By the afternoon, clouds will clear out, and humidity drops. Afternoon highs reach 80 degrees, but it feels comfortable with a cool breeze from the north.

Dew points start in the 60s this morning, but drop into the upper 50s this afternoon. That drop in dew points means the air is drier, and it allows more sweat to evaporate off your skin. Workouts will feel easier when your body isn’t working extra hard to cool you down.

I’ve given the “green light” for exercise basically all day, but this evening will really be the best time of day to go for a run or bike ride. You can push yourself a little harder since the weather conditions are nicer.

Now’s a good time to get these exercises in, so we can enjoy a big meal on Thursday!