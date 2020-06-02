Leigh’s runcast: Humidity continues to impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have certainly transitioned into a summer pattern across Tampa Bay. Our bodies are beginning to acclimate to the extra humidity, but today’s Run-cast Index is still a 6.

This index takes into account heat, humidity and thunderstorms. Rain chances increase to 30% during the afternoon and evening. Those storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico and may produce frequent lightning. Make sure to head inside as soon as you can hear thunder to stay safe from those strikes.

As far as the heat and humidity, temperatures climb quickly to near 90 degrees this afternoon, but the heat index or “feels like temperature” will be closer to 96 degrees.

The dew point this afternoon will be near 70 degrees. That’s definitely summer levels, but it’s low enough to allow a least a little sweat to evaporate off your skin. That evaporation is what helps lower your body temperature during a workout. Plus, there will be a breeze to help whisk that sweat away and that helps as well. Keep in mind, the intense heat will still make it quite tough on your body during strenuous exercise.

Our temperature + dew point adjustment calculation still calls for a 10% reduction in intensity. Make sure to lower your speed and/or duration of your workout or run to account for the extra work your body has to do to create extra sweat.

Remember to drink plenty of extra electrolytes like sports drinks to replace the nutrients lost during that sweat.

