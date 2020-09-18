Leigh’s runcast: Humid air makes workouts feel harder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. The humidity remains excessive with winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico, but there will be fewer storms around.

The best chance for rain throughout the day is south of I-4. Only a few spotty showers expected along and north of that interstate.

It will be hot and muggy. Highs reach the upper 80s with heat index values near 100 degrees. Dew points are in the mid 70s, which is like mid-summer.

Be sure to take it easy on your workouts because your body is working overtime trying to keep you cool. Without sweat evaporating off your skin, you can’t cool down as efficiently. Some slightly less humid air arrives overnight, so the best time to go for a run or workout outside is tomorrow morning.

Heads up! Early next week should feel less humid, so get ready for some more comfortable workouts.