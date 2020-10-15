Leigh’s runcast: Hot weather still takes a toll on your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is 5. The above average heat continues, which makes exercises feel harder.

The humidity is just slightly higher today, so there’s a 10% chance of a shower. Most of the area will stay dry with just a few passing clouds.

The big story remains the heat. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees this afternoon with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Dew points remain in the upper 60s today. Since that’s the gauge of humidity, it’s not summer-like, but it definitely doesn’t feel like fall either. The humidity limits the amount of sweat that evaporates off your skin during exercise. Your body heats up and tries to make more sweat. That takes energy that you normally have for your workout.

Plus, as the temperatures rise, so does your body temperature. That makes it even more difficult for your body to stay in a safe range. Make sure to scale back on your intensity of the workout.

The best time to go for a run or exercise outside is in the morning, but it won’t be too bad in the evening either. (as long as you don’t push too hard!)