Leigh’s runcast: Hot conditions impact your workout; not overly humid

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 6. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. One reason the Run-cast Index is slightly higher is because of the lack of thunderstorms.

It stays dry through midday with just a few showers forming in the early afternoon. Slightly better rain chances east of I-75 later this afternoon and evening.

Dew points today will be near 71 degrees. That’s about what we expect for late-June. This amount of humidity allows some sweat to evaporate off your skin which helps bring your body temperature down. Keep your run/bike/workout in the shade when possible, and make sure to wear sunscreen and a hat for times when you’re in the sun.

Try to avoid exercising in the hottest time of day, but even if you’re going out when it’s somewhat cooler, you’ll still watch to take it easy on your workout. The intense heat saps your energy and makes it more difficult to recover from that workout. As always, rehydrate with electrolytes and sports drinks.