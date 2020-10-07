Leigh’s runcast: Hot and humid weather takes a toll on outdoor workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. The summer-like humidity and near-record highs combine to make it more challenging to exercise outside.

There will be a 30% chance of late afternoon and evening showers and storms, so as always, if you can hear thunder, you need to get indoors. Otherwise, a light shower may help cool you down during a run.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100+ in some spots. Dew points in the low 70s limit the amount of sweat that evaporates off your skin. You need that evaporation to cool your body temperature back down. Since you keep heating up, your body keeps creating more sweat. This takes a toll on your energy level, so exercises feel harder.

Be sure to take it easy on yourself. Run slower. Shorten the bike ride. Look for shady paths. Unlike most days in the summer, there will be a light breeze. That breeze whisks some sweat off your skin and will help cool you down. Try to stay where you can feel that breeze.

The worst time to exercise outdoors is in the middle of the afternoon. Wait until it starts to cool this evening or even better tomorrow morning. It will still be muggy, but temperatures will be lower. Remember to add extra electrolytes to replace all you lost in sweat.