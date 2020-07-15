Leigh’s runcast: Higher-than-normal temps and humidity make workouts harder on your body

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. High heat and humidity will make workouts difficult. You should consider an inside exercise if you have to go out in the hottest part of the day.

Temperatures stay in the low to mid 90s for several hours this afternoon with heat index values 100+. This can be dangerous heat, so try to find some shade and stay hydrated.

A few showers will push onshore this morning, and the rain chance increases to 30% by the afternoon. Most of the storms later today will be east of I-75. The rain tapers off around sunset.

Dew points remain the low to mid 70s, which is tropical air brought in from the Gulf of Mexico. The higher humidity keeps sweat from evaporating off your skin during exercise. Without that evaporation, your body temperature keeps rising, and you keep making more sweat. That takes energy, so your body is working overtime to keep you safe. It will make it harder to recover from your workout as well, so make sure to limit the intensity of your exercise or run and adequately hydrate with electrolytes.

When choosing a time to exercise, my advice is an evening run or walk. By that time the temperature is starting to cool down, but it’s still far enough above the dew point that some sweat can evaporate to cool your body temperature. Most of the storms are ending, and there are longer shadows to give you some shade. Enjoy!