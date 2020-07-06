Leigh’s runcast: Higher rain chances and higher humidity impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is 4. The heat and humidity continue; plus there will be a good coverage of rain through the day.

Watch for a few spotty showers near the coast this morning with a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavier downpours develop east of I-75 later this afternoon and evening.

Afternoon highs will be slightly above average in the low 90s, and winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico add extra humidity. That means the heat index will be near 99 degrees for several hours this afternoon.

Dew points in the low 70s will stop sweat from evaporating off your skin when you workout outside. Without that evaporation, your body temperature keeps rising, and you keep making more sweat. That makes your body work harder, so you will not have the same amount of energy for your exercise.

Take it easy, and listen to your body during your workout. Even if you’re in the shade and the temperature is slightly cooler, the humidity is the same, and your body still must work hard.

Drink plenty of sports drinks before, during and after your workout to replenish all you lost in sweat.