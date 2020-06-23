Leigh’s runcast: Higher humidity takes a toll on your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 5. Humidity is higher today, and that will make your workout feel harder. Remember to lower your intensity or duration of exercise when the humidity is this high.

The rain chance remains at 30% this afternoon, and most of the storms will be east of I-75. While running in the rain will make it cooler, you certainly do not want to be out if you can hear thunder.

When you factor in the humidity, today’s high of 92 will feel more like 100+. Dew points increase to the low 70s with a breeze off the Gulf of Mexico.

The additional humidity makes it difficult for your body to cool down. When the sweat does not evaporate off your skin, your body temperature keeps rising, and you keep making sweat. Your body is doing extra work to keep you cool, so it saps the energy available for your normal workout.

If you choose a cooler time of day to run or exercise, remember that the humidity is still high. Despite the lower temperature, sweat still cannot evaporate, so your workout will feel harder.

As always, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of electrolytes before, during and after your workout.