Leigh’s runcast: Higher humidity makes workouts seem harder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. It’s lower today because the humidity is higher. In fact, we have returned to nearly a summer-like feel to the air.

There is just a 10% rain chance this morning, but storms develop in the afternoon and drift inland for the evening. Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%.

Dew points in the mid 70s make our afternoon high of 89 feel more like 98-100 degrees. The reason we have a heat index is because when the humidity is higher, sweat doesn’t evaporate off your skin. You need that evaporation to lower your body temperature. You feel hotter, and your body works overtime to produce more sweat to try and cool you back down. That takes energy that you normally have for exercise. Therefore the same workout you did earlier this week will feel harder to you today.

Make sure to take it easy during today’s exercise as we ease back into the humidity. Try to find a cooler time of day to run or bike, but the humidity will be high even when the temperature is lower.

The humidity remains high through the weekend.