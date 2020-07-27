Leigh’s runcast: Higher humidity and scattered downpours impact your workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. The humidity is higher now that winds are starting to come off the Gulf of Mexico, and rain chances increase to 50% by the afternoon and evening.

Spotty showers are possible this morning near the coast, but the storms spread inland by the afternoon. Best chance for late-day thunderstorms will be east of I-75. If you can hear thunder, you need to get inside as quickly as possible, so you stay safe from lightning.

With higher humidity today, dew points will be in the low to mid 70s. That means sweat cannot evaporate off your skin to bring your body temperature down during a workout. In response, you should lower the intensity of your exercise and try to find cooler times of the day to go out. Your body is already working hard to produce extra sweat, and if you push too hard your body temperature could reach dangerous levels.

The best time for a run or bike ride would be in the morning when the temperature is lower and there are fewer storms. It will still be humid, so you should slow down your run significantly even though the temperatures are lower. The evening may also be a good time to exercise because the temperature is cooling and there may be extra clouds around from nearby or developing showers, but remember to head inside when you hear thunder. Drink plenty of electrolytes to help you recover. Be safe.