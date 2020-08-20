Leigh’s runcast: High rain chances may impact your afternoon or evening run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. It’s August, so the humidity is high, and the rain chance increases to 60% this afternoon.

A few showers may start along the coast in the morning, but the heavier downpours and thunderstorms spread across the area this afternoon. You may get lucky and get some clouds or some cooling light rain on your run, but if you can hear thunder, you need to head inside.

The extra clouds and rain help hold afternoon highs just slightly below average today, but the humidity still makes it feel warmer and stickier.

Dew points in the low 70s is pretty typical for August, but it is still muggy and limits the amount of sweat that can evaporate off your skin to cool you down during the workout. Take it easy while exercising or working outside. If you feel you need a more intense workout, consider an inside exercise.

As always, drink plenty of electrolytes to replace what you lost in sweat.