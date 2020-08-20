LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Leigh’s runcast: High rain chances may impact your afternoon or evening run

Run Cast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. It’s August, so the humidity is high, and the rain chance increases to 60% this afternoon.

A few showers may start along the coast in the morning, but the heavier downpours and thunderstorms spread across the area this afternoon. You may get lucky and get some clouds or some cooling light rain on your run, but if you can hear thunder, you need to head inside.

The extra clouds and rain help hold afternoon highs just slightly below average today, but the humidity still makes it feel warmer and stickier.

Dew points in the low 70s is pretty typical for August, but it is still muggy and limits the amount of sweat that can evaporate off your skin to cool you down during the workout. Take it easy while exercising or working outside. If you feel you need a more intense workout, consider an inside exercise.

As always, drink plenty of electrolytes to replace what you lost in sweat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss