Leigh’s runcast: High humidity makes your body work harder to stay cool

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4. The heat and humidity are still high, and there will be a few storms to dodge at times today. Watch for a few showers near the coast before noon, and spotty thunderstorms east of I-75 in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures climb to the low 90s and stay there through the afternoon. Heat index values will be near 100 for several hours as well. Once the temperature starts falling this evening, it will be a better time to work outside.

Dew points remain in the low 70s today. With a more humid atmosphere, sweat cannot evaporate off your skin because the air can’t take much more moisture. We need the “evaporative cooling” effect to help bring our body temperatures to a safe range. Since your body temperature keeps rising, you keep making more sweat. That takes the energy you normally have for exercise, so your workout will feel much harder than normal.

Compensate for the extra work your body is doing to keep you cool by limiting the intensity and/or duration of your exercise.

Choose a cooler time of day. Stay in the shade if possible. Wear a hat. Put on sunscreen, and of course drink extra electrolytes. You lose a lot of nutrients in sweat, and plain water will not adequately replace all of them. Be safe.