Leigh’s runcast: High humidity limits sweat evaporation needed to cool body temperature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 4. Intense heat and humidity combine for tough conditions for exercising outside most of the day. There is just a 30% chance of storms. While you won’t have as many storms to send you back inside, the limited rain chances allow temperatures to climb above average.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s, which is close to record heat. The humidity is also high with dew points in the mid 70s. These combine to make it feel like 103 or higher this afternoon.

The science behind “heat index” goes like this: On a normal day, you start working out, and your body temperature rises. Your body creates sweat, and that sweat evaporates off your skin. In a process called “evaporative cooling,” as the sweat evaporates it pulls some heat from your body to lower your temperature.

The problem occurs when the air is already filled with water or humidity, and it can’t hold any more water. The sweat stays on your skin, and you keep heating up. That’s why it feels hotter when it’s more humid.

Since you keep making sweat because you stay hot, it saps the energy you normally have for exercise. Your workouts will feel more difficult. You need to compensate by doing less intense exercise and staying in the shade. Consider exercising inside if possible.

Even if you wait until the “cooler” times of the day, the humidity is still high. While you won’t heat up as quickly, your body still can’t effectively cool your temperature, so you still need to go slow. Remember to drink plenty of electrolytes to replace all you lost in sweat.