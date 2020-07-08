Leigh’s runcast: High humidity continues to make workouts more difficult

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. The weather pattern remains the same with extra humidity brought in from the Gulf of Mexico each day. Our bodies are getting acclimated to the humidity, but it still makes the workouts seem tougher.

Watch for a passing shower or thunderstorm through the day. Today’s rain chance is 40%. While a light shower may feel good to cool you down, you do not want to be outside if you can hear thunder.

The afternoon high of 90 degrees will feel more like 99 or 100 when you factor in that tropical humidity. Dew points in the low to mid 70s make it difficult for sweat to evaporate off your skin, so your body temperature keeps rising. As you make more sweat, you no longer have the same amount of energy to put into your exercise, so it makes the workout feel harder.

Even if you wait until cooler times of the day to go out for a run, you still need to take it easy and listen to your body. When the temperature is lower, the air cannot hold as much moisture, and it is even more difficult for sweat to evaporate. When it warms up, some sweat evaporates, but your body temperature heats up quicker. Best time to run would be in the evening when it’s not as hot, but there’s still room for some evaporation. Try staying in the shade and finding a place where you can feel the breeze.