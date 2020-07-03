Leigh’s runcast: High humidity continues, so workouts should be less intense

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4. The heat and humidity continue to be high enough to impact your workout. A few storms will also develop, and you want to avoid any lightning. Head into a sturdy structure if you can hear thunder.

The wind pattern coming off the Gulf of Mexico will create a few showers near the coast this morning, and the rain chance goes up to 40% this afternoon. Most of the storms later today will be east of I-75.

Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees around 3 pm with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. It doesn’t start cooling down until around 8 pm.

Even though afternoon highs are not quite as high as the past few days, the humidity is just as high. Dew points in the low 70s is still a tropical air mass. That means, the air is saturated and cannot hold much more moisture. Sweat will not evaporate off your skin to adequately cool your body temperature back down, so you keep making more sweat. The energy it takes your body to make that sweat can’t be used for exercise, so your workouts feel harder.

Take it easy on your workout even if you go out in the cooler times of the day, and consider an indoor exercise if you plan to go out in the afternoon. As always, listen to your body and drink extra electrolytes like sports drinks.